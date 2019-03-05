Gov. Matt Bevin Signs Organ Donor Bill Into Law

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin is giving people more options when it comes to registering to be an organ donor. Bevin signed Senate Bill 77 into law Tuesday.

The bill, sponsored by Sen. Julie Adams, gives people the option of becoming an organ donor when they log into the Kentucky Online Gateway. That website is used to sign up for different state services.

Most people register to be a donor when they renew their license. But beginning this year, Kentucky drivers can get licenses that expire after eight years instead of four.

Bevin said he was honored to sign a law that will save lives.

To register to become an organ donor click here.

