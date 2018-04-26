Home Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin Signs Controversial Gang Bill into Law April 26th, 2018 Amanda Decker Kentucky

It was a controversial bill from the start. Thursday, Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin signed an anti-gang bill into law.

Gov. Bevin and other supporters say the bill is designed to crack down on gang activity and recruitment. Some opponents say the measure would unfairly target minority neighborhoods, putting more people in prison for longer sentences.

Anyone convicted of gang-related crimes in Kentucky will face stiffer penalties and more prison time. It also changes how gangs and gang activity are defined.

The president of the Louisville Urban League says what they need is more services at the front end to keep youngsters away from gangs.

Opponents tried for a last-minute push to stop it from passing, but we not successful.

