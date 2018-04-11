Home Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin Requests Flood Assistance For 35 Kentucky Counties April 11th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

Governor Matt Bevin sent a letter to President Trump requesting Presidential Disaster Declaration for 35 Kentucky counties that were impacted by the flooding in February.

Emergency Management officials say two severe weather events just days apart caused nearly $25 million, with 75 percent of that total related to highways, bridges, and local infrastructure.

Four people lost their lives during this event, along with many minor injuries.

The Commonwealth is currently waiting for a FEMA decision on a previous Disaster Declaration request for 22 Eastern Kentucky counties that were impacted during a severe flooding event in February.

The counties included in this request:

Boyd Co.

Bullitt Co.

Butler Co.

Caldwell Co.

Campbell Co.

Carlisle Co.

Carroll Co.

Carter Co.

Christian Co.

Crittenden Co.

Fulton Co.

Gallatin Co.

Grant Co.

Graves Co.

Greenup Co.

Hancock Co.

Hardin Co.

Henderson Co.

Henry Co.

Hickman Co.

Jefferson Co.

Kenton Co.

Lawrence Co.

Livingston Co.

McCracken Co.

McLean Co.

Metcalfe Co.

Ohio Co.

Owen Co.

Spencer Co.

Trigg Co.

Trimble Co.

Union Co.

Washington Co.

Webster Co.

