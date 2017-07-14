Gov. Holcomb Visits Evansville to Reveal Next Level Road Plan

Governor Eric Holcomb is in Evansville to announce big plans for Indiana road construction. Gov. Holcomb revealed the Next Level Road Plan, which lays out plans for the firtst five years of a 20-year Road Construction Project.

This project will cost $4.7 billion to complete the project, which includes finishing up the I-69 construction.

Completion of the plan will result in nearly 10,000 miles of highway resurfacing and the repair or replacement of 1,300 bridges in the Hoosier state.

Gov. Holcomb said, “We’re making sure we get around the state and remind motorists and Hoosiers in all parts of the state that a lot of work is coming. So we just ask for people’s patience. This maybe short term inconvenience is going to mean a lot of long term positive gain community by community.”

The Next Level Road Plan will be the largest non-stop sustained roads program in Indiana history.

Road work is expected to start in 2018.

Road plans for the tri-state can be found below:

Vanderburgh County: 113 lane miles resurfaced, 6 bridges rehabilitated or replaced … 5-year investment total: $19,985,633 … Includes Highway 62, U.S. 41, and I-69

Posey County: 111 lane miles resurfaced, 3 bridges rehabilitated or replaced …. 5-year investment total: $16,546,322 … includes includes Highway 69, 62, and I-64

Gibson County: 96 lane miles resurfaced, 12 bridges rehab or replace … 5-yr total: $29,892,021 … Includes Bridge Deck Replacement and Painting on I-64, a 12-million dollar project on SR 64 for Pavement Replacement, and work along HWY 41

Warrick County: 112 lane miles resurfaced, 17 bridges rehab or replace … 5-yr total: $18,793,090 … Work along I-64, HWY 68, and HWY 66

Pike County: 58 lane miles resurfaced, 9 bridges rehab or replace … 5-yr total: $19,334,386 … includes 3-million dollar pavement replacement in downtown Petersburg in 2021, and road work along 56 and 57, among other roads

Spencer County: 112 lane miles resurfaced, 9 bridges rehab or replaced … 5-yr total: $14,975,475 … includes Bridge Deck Overlay on the “Blue Bridge” that connects Spencer Co. to downtown Owensboro, KY, Erosion work on I-64, and a roundabout to be built on SR 66 in Rio, Indiana near South Spencer High School.

Dubois County: 108 lane miles resurfaced, 5 bridges rehab or replaced … 5-year total: $14,576,430 … includes large amount of work along US 231 as well as HWY 56 and HWY 164

