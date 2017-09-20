Home Indiana Gov. Holcomb Stops in Jasper for Next Level Roads: Community Crossings Initiative September 20th, 2017 Chelsea Koerbler Indiana

Governor Eric Holcomb stops in Jasper to announce plans to help pay for road projects as part of the “Next Levels Roads” plan.

Many small Southwest Indiana communities received state matching grants upwards of $500,000 and for Jasper, they were awarded $1 million.

The initiative that made if possible is Community Crossing and it’s only in it’s second year.

This year there were more than 500 applicants and roughly $150 million to give.

For many community leaders at the announcement Wednesday afternoon, this funding is a big deal because it’s money the small towns may not have otherwise received.

“ The state of Indiana can help smaller communities, build out that infrastructure,” said Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb. “Then it’s putting the pieces together and we’re all in this together the state the local communities. We need each other and local communities.”

This initiative will be funded for about two more decades, getting bigger each year. Next year, an estimated $200 million is expected to be given out.

For more information on the Community Crossing Matching Grants, and a full list of of the communities receiving matching funds click here.



