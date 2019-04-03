Gov. Holcomb Signs Hate Crime Bill Into Law

April 3rd, 2019 Indiana

On Wednesday, Governor Eric Holcomb signed 13 bills into legislation, including the hate crime bill.

Other bills signed into law include the following:

  • HEA 1005: State Superintendent bill that would abolish the Office of the State Superintendent by January 11, 2021, establishing a Secretary of Education under the Governor.
  • HEA 1280: Coroner access to the emergency contact database.
  • SB 198: Makes Committing a controlled substance offense on the property of a penal facility or juvenile facility an enhancing circumstance.
  • HB 1492: Adding Waterhemp, poison hemlock, pigweed, and other weeds to the list of plants that are required to be destroyed by people under state law.

Our goal was to achieve a comprehensive law that protects those who are the targets of bias crimes, and we have accomplished just that. We have made progress and taken a strong stand against targeted violence. I am confident our judges will increase punishment for those who commit crimes motivated by bias under this law.

