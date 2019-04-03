Gov. Holcomb Signs Hate Crime Bill Into Law

On Wednesday, Governor Eric Holcomb signed 13 bills into legislation, including the hate crime bill.
Other bills signed into law include the following:
- HEA 1005: State Superintendent bill that would abolish the Office of the State Superintendent by January 11, 2021, establishing a Secretary of Education under the Governor.
- HEA 1280: Coroner access to the emergency contact database.
- SB 198: Makes Committing a controlled substance offense on the property of a penal facility or juvenile facility an enhancing circumstance.
- HB 1492: Adding Waterhemp, poison hemlock, pigweed, and other weeds to the list of plants that are required to be destroyed by people under state law.
Our goal was to achieve a comprehensive law that protects those who are the targets of bias crimes, and we have accomplished just that. We have made progress and taken a strong stand against targeted violence. I am confident our judges will increase punishment for those who commit crimes motivated by bias under this law.
