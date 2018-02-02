Home Indiana Gov. Holcomb, Secretary Azar Announce Federal Approval to Continue HIP February 2nd, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

The Healthy Indiana Plan is getting new support from the federal government. Health and Human Service Secretary Alex Azar joined Governor Holcomb at Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital to announce that Indiana has gotten approval to continue HIP through December 2020.

They say that means coverage for more than 400,000 low-income Hoosiers will continue. The federal approval also means HIP can be enhanced with up to $80 million in annual funding.

That money will go toward the ongoing fight against the opioid crisis.

The approval also adds measures that connect HIP members with jobs and educational opportunities.

