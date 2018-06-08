Home Indiana Evansville Gov. Holcomb Receives Gift From USI Softball at Annual Lunch June 8th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Indiana’s Republican governor is in town for the convention but before it kicked off Governor Eric Holcomb visited the Southwestern Indiana Chamber for its lunch with the governor event.

There he met with several community leaders from the area including Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke. Holcomb also highlighted several state projects and plans for the coming year including the completion of I-69.

“I69 will not just make this quadrant the crossroads of America, it’s going to make it the crossroads of the western hemisphere. As we speed up the completion of section 5 on I-69, from Bloomington to Martinsville, we’re now marching forward to section 6 and then on the bridge,” says Holcomb.

At Friday’s lunch, Gov. Holcomb was given a special gift from the USI athletic director and the Screaming Eagle’s softball team.

It’s a softball signed by every member of the Screagles National Championship team that won the division two national title this year.

