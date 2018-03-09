Home Indiana Evansville Gov. Holcomb Pushes For More Money For School Safety March 9th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

With recent school shootings and threats, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb wants lawmakers to do more to keep students safe. The governor outlined some school safety goals and requests in a letter to those lawmakers.

Among them, $5 million more on school safety spending. He wants that done before the 2018 legislative session ends.

The money would go toward expanding the uses of the secured school safety funds.

Governor Holcomb also wants state prosecutors and law enforcement to become more trained in the state’s red flag statutes.

