Home Indiana Gov. Holcomb Orders Excise Police to Issue Warning of CBD Oil During 60 Day Period November 28th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has ordered Indiana Excise Police to check stores and issue warnings for products that contain CBD oil for the next 60 days.

The issue came to a head last week when Attorney General Curtis Hill said those products were illegal to sell or possess in Indiana.

Hill made the decision after state lawmakers passed a new law allowing CBD oil to be used to treat epilepsy. The state requires people using CBD oil to go on a registry.

Holcomb said Excise Police will use normal spot checks and issue warnings to retailers to give them time to remove products containing CBD from store shelves.

He was quick to point out that anyone who needs and is qualified to have the CBD oil can use it to treat their conditions.

Holcomb says, “If there’s any clarification, labeling, etc that needs to occur over the course of this next general assembly, then I’ve asked for legislative leader and members to address that.”

During the 60-day period, excise police will not confiscate CBD oil products.

Legislators will have the chance to review the law during the upcoming session.

Comments

comments