Home Indiana Gov. Holcomb to Launch First Coding Class at Indiana Women’s Prison April 3rd, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Back in January, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced plans for the first ever coding class at a women’s prison in the state. The program teaches coding skills to female inmates to help them get a job after they’re released. Indiana and California are the only two states to adopt the Last Mile program.

It’s part of Gov. Holcomb’s next level agenda to help more Hoosier inmates learn skills to get them back on their feet.

Gov. Holcomb will attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the inaugural coding class of the Last Mile program at the Indiana Women’s Prison on Thursday, April 5, starting at 2 p.m.

Visit the Last Mile for more information.

Comments

comments