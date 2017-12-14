Home Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb Signs Executive Order of Four Weeks of Paid Parental Leave December 14th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana

State employees will have up to four weeks of paid parental leave time thanks to an executive order from Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb.

That order goes into effect on January 1st, 2018 statewide.

Institute For Working Families Policy Analyst Erin Macey says, “Mothers receive short-term disability following the birth of a child and they can use that for leave, but fathers and adoptive parents are often left out.”

Macey and other advocates say they expect more fathers to take advantage of the new policy once it takes effect.

