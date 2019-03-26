Gov. Eric Holcomb Signs ‘Bryce’s Bill’ Into Law

The current legislative session hasn’t even ended but one bill has already been signed into law. Governor Eric Holcomb signed Bryce’s Bill which requires Indiana to include Krabbe disease, Hurler’s Syndrome and Pompe Disease in the required newborn screen.

At seven months old, Joel and Andrea Clausen’s second son Bryce was diagnosed with Krabbe Disease. If the disease is caught at birth, it can be treated but often times babies will die before their second birthday.

The Clausens worked with lawmakers on a bill to require testing for these conditions and they were there Monday when Gov. Holcomb signed the bill into law.

Starting next year all newborns in Indiana will be tested for those three conditions giving them a fighting chance to survive.

Comments

comments