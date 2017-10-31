Home Kentucky Gov. Bevin Talks Pension Reform in Owensboro Visit October 31st, 2017 Chris Cerenelli Kentucky, Owensboro

“The federal government has the luxury of being able to print money, we do not.”

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin did not mince words as he addressed his state’s struggling pension program.

“We have the worst funded pension system in America,” Bevin said Tuesday.

Concern over the fate of that program was clearly written on the faces and seen in the hands of the public employees who came to the Owensboro Convention Center to hear him speak.

Bevin’s visit to western Kentucky was at least in part meant to quell the concerns of half a dozen superintendents there who say the current pension system works and don’t want it to change.

“Is it working right now for them and for those that they recognize are retired? Probably so,” said Bevin. “But the system is bleeding out. It is failing. And so in another generation and sooner for most of the plans, the system will be absolutely non existent.”

The governor said the system to fund the state’s pension is failing and has been ignored for years.

It’s now some $60 billion in the red.

Among Bevin’s plans to remedy the problem: asking public employees to contribute three percent of their pay to their healthcare benefits.

He stressed that despite many calling the plan a pay cut, it isn’t.

“That’s not toward something that can be moved away and done something else with,” said Bevin. “It’s going into a plan that is also billions of dollars underfunded. The sole purpose and the only thing it can legally used for is to pay the healthcare benefits of that very same worker.”

A different approach, but one that Governor Bevin says is necessary to give state employees the security they say they’ve worked so hard for.

For a more detailed look at Bevin’s pension reform plan, CLICK HERE.

