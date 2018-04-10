Home Kentucky Gov. Bevin Signs Pension Reform Bill, A.G. Beshear Says He’s Taking Action April 10th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

After plenty of push back from educators across Kentucky, Governor Matt Bevin still went forward with signing the pension bill into law.

The bill changes the pension benefits for Kentucky’s future teachers and also makes some changes to the pensions offered to state and local government employees.

Lawmakers in the House and Senate passed the bill last month.

Teachers and educators across Kentucky, and here in the Tri-State, have been speaking out against the pension bill and the changes it makes for future educators.

The bill does not change the annual cost of living adjustments, which will remain at 1.5 percent. New hires will have to enter a hybrid cash balance plan, where members contribute a specified amount to their account. Current teachers won’t see many changes, but their sick days will start being capped starting December 31, 2018.

The 291-page bill ended up being attached to a sewer bill, so most lawmakers say they never had a chance to review it before taking a vote.

Democratic leaders in Kentucky responded saying this is a devastating blow to Kentucky’s public education system.

Earlier Tuesday, Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear tweeted out saying “We have just learned that Gov. Bevin has signed SB 151 (pensions). When the courts open tomorrow, we will take action. Stay tuned.”

