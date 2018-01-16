Home Kentucky Gov. Bevin to Give State of the Commonwealth Address January 16th, 2018 Melissa Greathouse Kentucky

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin will address a joint session of the state legislature Tuesday.

He’ll deliver a State of the Commonwealth and Budget address at 6:00 Central time.

According to the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy, Bevin’s proposed budget includes a major funding gap for the next two years, and also addresses many areas still in need of re-investment after the recession.

The address will be live streamed on Gov. Bevin’s official Facebook page, and on Kentucky Educational Television.

Comments

comments