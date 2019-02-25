Gov. Bevin Declares State of Emergency for Kentucky

Due to heavy rainfall causing widespread flooding in Kentucky, Governor Matt Bevin is declaring a state emergency. Prolonged episodes of severe storms have resulted in increased water levels at major dams in central and western Kentucky which have caused flooding and infrastructure damage across the Commonwealth.

The executive order allows the mobilization of state resources to be utilized in support of cities and counties as needed.

The Kentucky Division of Emergency Management activated the State Emergency Operations Center Friday at a Level 4.

Click here to read Bevin’s State of Emergency executive order.

Contact your local emergency management office for any weather-related damages.

