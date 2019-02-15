Gov. Bevin Awards $350K to Safety First Initiative

Governor Matt Bevin awards almost $350,000 to fix three roads in Ohio County as part of the state’s Safety First Initiative.

During a statewide listening tour in December transportation officials had a chance to request money for certain local projects.

The money is coming from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. It will be used to fix cracks, potholes and the shoulders along 5.5 miles of Weedman Loop, New Cut Road, and Arnold Leach Road.

The Ohio County Fiscal Court will decide when the projects will begin.

Comments

comments