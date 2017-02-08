Home Kentucky Henderson Gov. Bevin Applauds Abortion Bills in State of the Commonwealth Address February 8th, 2017 Heather Good Henderson, Kentucky, Owensboro Pinterest

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin addresses a joint session of the State House and Senate just hours after signing two abortion bills.

Supporters joined the governor for the ceremonial signings Wednesday. One bans abortions after 20 weeks. The other requires an ultrasound before an abortion is performed.

Bevin referenced the sanctity of life during his State of the Commonwealth Address calling abortion cruel and unusual.

Meanwhile Planned Parenthood advocates are speaking out against House Bill 149 which would stop public funding for organizations providing abortion services. This would also prohibit organizations from counseling women or giving advice that might encourage an abortion.

To watch a recording of the address, visit https://www.facebook.com/GovMattBevin/?ref=page_internal

