Gov. Bevin Announces New System That Notifies Loved Ones of Emergencies

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin announced a new program Thursday that is designed to give Kentuckians a peace of mind after crashes.

Emergency Notice is an online emergency contact registry that will be accessible to law enforcement officials in the event of a Kentucky’s license, personal ID or permit cardholder is involved in a serious vehicle crash or emergency.

It was an initiative developed by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. Kentuckians can submit their emergency contact’s name and phone number via the Emergency Notice portal on their website.

Kentuckians with limited internet access may call KYTC at 502-564-1257 or provide emergency contact information in-person at the Circuit Court Clerk office in their county of residence.

