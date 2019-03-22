Gorgeous Start to Weekend, Tracking Rain Sunday

Ending the week on a bright and dry note. Even with northwest winds gusting to 25MPH Friday afternoon we still hit a high of 59 in Evansville, highs ranged from the low to mid 50s north and east of the River City to the low 60s across SE Illinois and Kentucky. It was a beautiful afternoon to say the least! Tonight with clear skies and calm winds temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to low 30.

The weekend gets off to a great start. So get out and enjoy it! Sunny skies continue for Saturday, looking at highs in the upper 50s to near 60 in southern locations with a light wind out of the east.

Clouds will increase Saturday night as we fall into the mid to upper 30s, southerly winds will develop as well. Sunday look for cloudy skies, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms to develop Sunday afternoon and especially during the evening hours. Temperatures will top off around the 60 degree mark. Some heavier rain is possible especially Sunday evening through early Monday as an area of low pressure passes to our north.

A cold front will pass through Monday. Showers will continue before tapering off Monday afternoon. Could see up to an inch of rain across parts of the Tri-State. Unseasonably cooler air will filter into the region Monday Night- Tuesday, highs Tuesday will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. The cooler than average air will be short-lived as a warming trend will commence mid to late week.

Hope everyone has a safe and spectacular weekend!

