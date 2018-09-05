Gordon Heads Towards The Tri-State

Good Evening,



Tropical Depression Gordon continues to slowly track northwestward; now west the Mississippi Valley, it’s expected to gradually turn toward Missouri and eventually back towards the Midwest. If the tropical system maintains its current anticipated track, it places the Tri-State on its southern periphery.







The remnants of Gordon however, aren’t expected to affect the region until this upcoming weekend; In the meantime, we have a stalling cold front expected to interact with our abnormally warm conditions at the surface an generate scattered showers and storms throughout the Ohio and Wabash Valleys during the next two sets of afternoon/evenings.







As the weekend ahead arrives, so will Gordon (or rather – the tropical system formally known as Gordon). Saturday and Sunday are expected to particularly breezy and rainy across the Midwest and, more specifically, the Tri-State. After seeing scattered shower and thunderstorm activity for both Thursday and Friday, Saturday and Sunday’s rainfall event will be more sustained and long lasting.







As a result, parts of the Midwest are expected to receive significant rainfall totals over the next four to five days; it appears as though we’ll not be spared the heavy rainfall. Current model data suggests that areas from St Louis and Indianapolis may receive between 4” and 7” of total precipitation between now and Monday morning; according to the same data, we’ll see between 2” and 3.5” of total rainfall during the that period. We’ll continue to watch the developing situation closely as the weekend approaches.

