GOP Senate Candidates Coming to Tri-State in Honor of Lincoln Day

April 6th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

All three Republican candidates for U.S. Senate from Indiana will be in the Tri-State next week. They’re coming for a special dinner in honor of Lincoln Day.

Mike Braun, Luke Messer, and Todd Rokita will all appear at the Warrick County Lincoln Day dinner Monday, April 9th.

It takes place at Rolling Hills Country Club in Newburgh. A private reception is set for 5:30 p.m. and the dinner starts at 7 p.m.

Lincoln Day is an annual celebration and fundraising event in many states for the Republican party.

