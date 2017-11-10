Home Indiana Google Launches Grow With Google Tour in Indiana November 10th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Google is launching its Grow With Google Tour in the Hoosier state. It’s happening at the Indiana State Museum in Indianapolis.

The two-day event serves as a way to advance economic opportunity through skills training to prepare for work, find a new job or grow a business.

Google picked the Circle City to host the event because of the city’s surge in stem and tech employment over the past decade.

Grow With Google aims to address the growing divide between those who have access to advanced tools and resources, and those looking for training to advance in their careers.

