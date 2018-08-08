Home Indiana Evansville Goodwill partners with Volunteers of America for new rehab program August 8th, 2018 Jeff Goldberg Evansville, Indiana

The Goodwill Family Center on Buena Vista served homeless people and their families for more than 25 years. Goodwill employees would have been happy to continue serving the community for even longer but HUD cut off funds for the program a couple of years back.

The family center continued serving the Evansville community as an emergency shelter only.

Talks between Goodwill and Volunteer of America Indiana heated up during 2017. It took about a year for the partnership to blossom, but now they are working together to help serve the Evansville community.

Volunteers of America bought the Goodwill Family Center late last month. They have plans to turn the facility into a women’s rehab program called Fresh Start.

The facility will focus on young mothers and pregnant women dealing with addiction.

Goodwill continue to partner with the volunteer group. Goodwill will offer its services to help these women reenter the work force when it comes time.

A spokesperson for Volunteers of America Indiana says more details should be released in the coming days.

