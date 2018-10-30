Home Indiana Evansville Good Shepard Student In Custody for Online Threats Against Classmates October 30th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville

Evansville police have taken a Good Shepard Catholic School student into custody after they made threats to shoot people at the school online

In a Facebook post, police say they were notified of the threat on October 29th and the juvenile suspect was taken into custody on October 30th.

EPD are reminding people that threats such as these will be taken seriously and people who make them will be charged to the fullest extent of the law.

The incident remains under investigation.

