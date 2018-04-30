Home Indiana Good Samaritan Loans Bicycle to Deputy to Catch Felon April 30th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Even the Tri-State’s finest need a little help catching criminals sometimes. A good samaritan is being credited with helping a Vanderburgh County sheriff’s deputy track down a wanted man.

Last Monday, deputies responded to a call for a wanted person inside the Vanderburgh County Courts Building. They went after the man as he ran from the courthouse but he refused to stop.

A bystander saw the chase and loaned a deputy his bicycle. The deputy and an EPD officer were able to catch him and take the suspect into custody.

Jonathan Adams was wanted on an outstanding warrant stemming from a cocaine conviction.

He’s now facing charges of resisting.

