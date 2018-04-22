Good Samaritan Concert In Owensboro

It’s been a tradition for the past seven years and its back again. The Good Samaritan Concert was held at Settle United Methodist Church in Owensboro. Three separate concerts were held throughout the year to raise awareness for the homeless and other missions across the state. Today’s concert featured the Owensboro Symphony Chamber Orchestra. The event was a packed house and attendees made various donations to the cause. Event organizers say it has been a good way for people to mingle and hear some music all for a good cause. Music Director at Settle United Methodist Church says “Absolutely it’s a win win for everybody because we get to enjoy beautiful music that’s worshipful and uplifting and also take up the offering for homeless so everybody wins.” Donations from the concerts benefits several organizations, including The Help Office and Settle Memorial’s Good Samaritan Fund.

