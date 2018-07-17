The Good, The Bad And The High Pressure

Good Evening,

Last night’s passing cold front certainly made for a more comfortable day didn’t it? We’ve had a nice northerly wind flow and despite temperatures again reaching the upper 80s and low 90s, it didn’t feel like a sauna out there earlier today. Higher pressure flowing in behind the aforementioned cold front will force a secondary cold front across the region overnight with little to no fanfare, but it will make a significant difference for our midweek across the Tri-State.

While dew points in the upper 70s and even low 80s made for a swelteringly hot start to the work week, last nights passing cold front brought those dew points down to a more comfortable range in the upper 60s to mid 70s today. Our northerly winds will continue to drop both temperatures and the moisture at the surface over the next 24 hours. Afternoon highs on Wednesday will only reach the mid 80s; we’ll hit 85° in Evansville tomorrow while dew points will peak in the upper 50s and low 60s. Toss a nice northerly breeze into the equation and you have a real gem of a midweek!

Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end. The same core of high pressure responsible for tomorrow’s absolutely beautiful conditions will continue to travel eastward towards the New England coast, eventually shifting those nice northerly winds towards the southeast by Thursday afternoon. We’ll tip the scales at a manageable 87° that afternoon with heat indices near 90° at times; combine that with an inbound core of low pressure and not only do you get more southerly winds, but showers and storms returning to the forecast as well.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop ahead of an advancing low pressure system and associated cold front Friday afternoon and evening. Current data suggests that some of the storms that set up along the leading edge of the cold front Friday evening could be strong to Severe in nature, generating heavy downpours, small hail and strong winds. We’ll continue to keep an eye on the situation as it develops over the next 72 hours.

Temperatures however, are expected to cool off with the passing low. As our rain chances exit east of the region late Saturday morning, the low will stall out over the Rust Belt and continue to support and northerly wind flow and maintain overcast skies over the Tri-State towards the end of the weekend. As a result, afternoon high temperatures could fall to their lowest point in over a month!

