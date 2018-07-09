Gone But Not Forgotten: Townsend’s Remembers Frank Ramsey

Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer, University of Kentucky legend and Madisonville-native Frank Ramsey passed away at the age of 86 Sunday.

However, his death was merely the beginning of the next part of his legacy.

Up until he passed away in his hometown, Ramsey was a frequent customer of Townsend’s Food Center in Dixon, Ky.

He would sit behind the meat counter and talk to Mack Townsend, one of the owners, for hours on end at times.

However, even though Ramsey was a seven-time NBA Champion with the Boston Celtics and an NCAA Champion with the Wildcats, he was not the type to talk about himself.

44Sports traveled to Dixon to capture the unique legacy Ramsey left behind.

