Indiana Golf Gives Back Presents Checks to Local Charities August 23rd, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana, Newburgh

Proceeds from the United Leasing and Finance Championship are being poured back into the community.

The money comes from the tournament teaming up with Old National Bank for the “Golf Gives Back” program.

The program is in its seventh year and today checks were presented to several area organizations.

Golf Gives Back has generated more than $1.5 million for local charities from the past seven tournaments. This year, more than $280,000 were given to 44 charities.

Sarah Miller, Old National Bank Region CEO, says that seeing money from a golf tournament going to local organizations that do so much for the community is incredibly rewarding.

The 2019 United Leasing Championship is set to take place April 22nd to April 29th at Victoria National in Newburgh.

