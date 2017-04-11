Golf Gives Back: Gilda’s Club

What was once a cigar shop on Vogel Road in Evansville is now home to a support system for people in the Tri-State living with cancer.

Gilda’s Club offers free services including workshops, classes and more.

Those services might not be possible without the help of the Golf Gives Back program through the United Leasing and Finance Championship.

“No one should face cancer alone or walk that journey alone and because of the generosity of organizations like theirs we’re able to provide that for people in our community,” says executive director Melanie Atwood.

The nonprofits that benefit from Golf Gives Back get 100% of the proceeds from ticket sales – not a percentage.

Atwood says there are a lot of parallels between the tournament’s mission and that of Gilda’s Club.

“We both promote community and we understand the strength that comes from that,” she says. “Gilda’s is all about creating that circle of support and walking with someone along this journey. The tournament is all about connecting people into an atmosphere of fun and family engagement, has some competition in there as well.”

Atwood says the generosity shown by the Golf Gives Back program speaks to the spirit of the entire Tri-State community and is a critical part of helping Gilda’s Club save lives.

“People need to take note that if we weren’t here it’d be a different community,” says Atwood.

For more on Gilda’s Club, CLICK HERE.

Chris Cerenelli 44News Evening Anchor. Chris joined WEVV from WTVF in Nashville, Tennessee. Before Nashville, Chris graduated from Belmont University in Nashville with a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Journalism. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments