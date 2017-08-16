Golf Channel’s Charlie Rymer Makes First Visit to Victoria National

Golf Channel’s Charlie Rymer visited Victoria National for the first time this week for the Golf Channel Academy Pro-Am, which was hosted by golf instructor Travis Fulton Monday and Tuesday. Rymer was one of several golf professionals across the country to play the course and share laughs in Newburgh.

Rymer is a co-host for Morning Drive, the network’s daily news and lifestyle program. Rymer also contributes to the network’s coverage of the Drive, Chip and Putt Championships and Golf Central’s coverage of the NCAA Golf Championships.



JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments