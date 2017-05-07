Golden Tee Fundraiser For Halee Rathgeber

Last week, we profiled a couple of guys who wanted to give back to the Rathgeber family. This week their Golden Tee Fundraiser was a hit. It was a packed crowd at Boston’s in Newburgh. Friends, family and strangers alike came together to play Golden Tee for a good cause.

Along with the rounds of virtual golf being played, there was also a sixty item silent auction, and a raffle.

New commemorative shirts were created for Halee. They are purple with Halee’s name on them with a pink believe written along side her name.

If you are interested in purchasing one of these shirts – contact Michael Cannon on Facebook here – https://www.facebook.com/michael.cannon.71

