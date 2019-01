The Golden Globes were last night, and while awards were being handed out, we were busy scoping out the different looks on the red carpet.

Gina, our fashion maven from Amerie Boutique, helps us break down the best and worst looks of the night.





Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments