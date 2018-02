Home Kentucky GOING VIRAL: Daviess County Coach Attempts Curling with Cleaning Supplies February 14th, 2018 JoJo Gentry Kentucky, Owensboro, Sports

Daviess County Dance Coach Debbie Connor is going viral. It’s all good, clean fun, of course!



Connor used a vacuum cleaner and floor mop to take on the Olympic sport of curling.

The video she posted originally on Facebook has millions of views.



