Going Out on Top: Schadler Talks Title with 44Sports June 3rd, 2018

Matthew Schadler posted a school-record 4:07.83 in the 1,600 meter run and became the first to win a state title in boys track and field for Memorial High School.

However, to Schadler, the win is more so a culmination of years of training and hard work.

The Indiana Gatorade Cross Country Runner of the Year will head to Indiana University in the fall and continue trying improve every time he steps onto the track.

