Are You Going to See Godsmack in Evansville?

I’ve been asked if I want to give away a pair of tickets to see Godsmack in Evansville, April 18th at The Ford Center.

If you know who Godsmack is, it’s probably because you listen to 103 GBF or Lithium and Octane on Sirius/XM.

If you don’t know the band, they wrote “I Stand Alone” for “The Scorpion King” and the song became the number 1 single at rock radio and the most played active rock song in 2002 for 14 weeks straight





They’ve been nominated for 4 Grammys and did win Billboard’s Rock Artist of the Year in 2001.

Coming along for the ride is the critically acclaimed Danish band “Volbeat”, who has opened for Metallica, and were nominated for the Grammy award for Best Metal Performance.

Is winning a pair of tickets worth sharing a video, or checking out a website?

Or would you pay $22 to $66.50 to see them?

Standing room only.

Inquiring minds and all that…

