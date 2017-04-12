Home Indiana Evansville Going, Going, Gone to the Dogs! Annual Dinner to Benefit the VHS April 12th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

The Vanderburgh Humane Society’s annual Going, Going, Gone to the Dogs! Benefit Dinner and Auction brings in thousands each year. Without these funds, VHS could not do all that it does.

This year’s theme is Downtown Tabby! Each year, this auction typically racks in more than $60,000 to help numerous animals in the tri-state area. The money helps with the costs of adoptions, the Low-Cost Spay & Neuter and Vaccine Clinics, and humane education programs.

This event is Saturday, April 29th, and reservations must be made by Friday, April 21st. Prices are $75 per plate or $125 for the benefactor level. Tables for 10 costs $1,250. Tickets will not be sold at the door for the event.





Comments

comments