Going Under Cover “Up” for Pride Month

Drag.

It’s comedy.

It’s glamorous makeup.

It’s sparkle and sass, and we’re inviting you to come with us through the dressing room doors to see what it takes to lip sync…for your life!

You might be living under a rock if you didn’t know that drag is trending, and has been.

The false eyelashes, big hair, sassy attitude, and quotes like, “You better werk,” have all quietly crept into readily accepted pop culture.

As a way to celebrate pride month in Evansville with our TV community, Drew and I decided to go under cover, or “cover-up”, to see just how hard it is to be a top drag entertainer.

Brock: The thing to remember?

Don’t freak out, ’cause I’m like, “It’s not even,”.

The thing to remember is there’s no man on the face of the planet that has even facial hair.

Drew: Yeah.

Brock: So you have to, like, just be okay with that.

GRETCHIN: What no one tells you?

How long all the makeup takes.

Seriously, like forever.

Brock: She is of Latin descent-ish, so she’s gonna look Hispanic.

GRETCHIN: I’m Indian, I can’t help it.

Brock: Okay, look in the mirror.

GRETCHIN: It only takes you 30-45 minutes, and the queens it takes like 3 hours.

Brock: No.

Two.

I used to watch the Queens.

Drew: Oooh!

Toran: I like that!

GRETCHIN: Are you about halfway through?

Drew: Nah, they’re just letting it “bake” right now.

This is just step one.

GRETCHIN: What does “bake” mean?

Drew: I think it’s they set some sort of thing on my face, and now it’s drying?

GRETCHIN: Yes, that’s exactly what it means, good job!

Drew: I know makeup stuff now!

GRETCHIN:

We tried to do it ourselves, and failed miserably.

So, we asked some performers to help.

Thank goodness they did!

Corey: We’re doing the T-Zone again?

Michael: Yep.

GRETCHIN: It’s definitely a struggle to find clothes and shoes when you’re swapping genders,

And don’t get me started on things like padding, wigs, and body hair.

What we learned?



Drew: This is so difficult.

GRETCHIN: Drag is hard.

Drag Queen: It is not something that you just throw on and do.

It takes a lot of money, it takes a lot of patience, it takes a lot of time to get involved.

GRETCHIN: Spoiler alert!

RuPaul won’t be calling us any time soon.

