A local musician is trying to help victims of that huge apartment fire in Evansville last week.

He goes by Benji Been Ballin’, and he’s set up a GoFundMe website to help raise money for those victims.

He’s promising all the money raised will go toward providing food, shelter and clothing for the affected families.

Last Thursday’s fire at the Ashley Court Apartment left 20 people displaced.

To donate money, click here.

