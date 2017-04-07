Home Indiana GoFundMe Page Set Up for Vincennes Boy who Died from Strangulation April 7th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

A five-year-old Vincennes boy who died after being strangled by his father now a GoFundMe page has been set up for the family. The Vincennes Police Department said the boy’s father called 911 to report he killed his son on Tuesday, April 4th.

When police arrived on scene Tuesday after that 911 call, and found the five-year-old unresponsive. Authorities said he was strangled by his father, Robert Baldwin.

Emergency response took the boy to Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes and then airlifted him to Riley’s in Indianapolis where he died. Baldwin is charged with murder, strangulation, and domestic battery. He is being held without bond at the Knox County Jail.

Robert Baldwin’s trial is set for October 25th at 9:30 a.m. in the Knox County Circuit Court. Prosecutors say they are seeking life without parole.

The GoFundMe page has already raised just over $5,000 of the $20,000 goal.

To donate money, visit Gabriel Baldwin GoFundMe Page.

Comments

comments