GoFundMe Page Set Up For Victim In Henderson Murder-Suicide

A GoFundMe page has been set up for one of the people involved in the Henderson murder-suicide Thursday night. At last check $230 out of the $6,000 goal has been raised for Laura Eastwood.

Officers responded to the 2800 block of U.S. 60 East around 6:30 p.m. Thursday. A family member found 31-year-old Kyle Eastwood and 28-year-old Laura Eastwood dead in their apartment. Neighbors reportedly heard the couple arguing Wednesday night around 11 p.m. Authorities say evidence at the scene suggests Kyle shot and killed Laura before shooting and killing himself.

Autopsies are scheduled for Friday. This is still an ongoing investigation.

Laura Eastwood is leaving behind two young children. To donate to Laura’s for funeral expenses, visit GoFundMe Page for Laura Eastwood.

