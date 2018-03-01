Home Illinois GoFundMe Page Set Up For Megan Nichols March 1st, 2018 Britney Taylor Illinois

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the funeral expenses of Megan Nichols. Megan went missing on July 3, 2014 and her body was discovered on December 26th in rural Boyleston, Illinois.

There’s no word on when Megan’s remains will be returned to her family for burial. Her remains are still being examined at an FBI lab in Quantico, Virginia.

Megan’s family hopes to raise $5,000 to help with expenses. So far, the page has raised $2,245.

To donate to Megan’s family go to GoFundMe.

Comments

comments