GoFundMe Page Set Up For Jaylee Stone

A GoFundMe campaign for an Evansville family has raised more than $20,000 with a $75,000 goal.

Last week, Emily Stone and her two children were driving to St. Louis when the unthinkable happened.

Stone lost control of her SUV during a rainstorm colliding with a semi and transit bus.

Nine-year-old Jaylee Stone died two days after the accident. The mother and son are expected to recover.

Money raised will help with the family’s medical bills, funeral costs, accommodations, and meals for the family.

To donate money, visit https://www.gofundme.com/help-for-the-stone-family

Comments

comments