GoFundMe Created For Privacy Screen

Rae Rogers knew something had to be done. She had seen her friends the Schmidts struggling for too long. This stems from an incident last year where the Schmidt’s next door neighbor Timothy Simmons had been arrested on charges of soliciting sexual acts the Schmidt’s then 17 year old daughter. Bonded out of jail twice, Simmons remains in his Newburgh home next door to the Schmidts. This, Rogers says, has eroded any sense of privacy the Schmidt family may have had when using their backyard.

To remedy this, Rogers created a GoFundMe page for the family – to set up privacy screens. Rogers says the privacy screen would block any view into the Schmidt’s backyard. She hopes this effort can bring back some of the privacy the Schmidt’s lost a year ago.

A link to the GoFundMe is here – https://www.gofundme.com/justiceforlexiandcrista

