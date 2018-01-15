Home Kentucky 8th Grader in Owensboro May Have Died from the Flu January 15th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

Tri-State officials could be dealing with their first flu death of the season. Daviess County Schools confirm that an eighth-grader at Burns Middle School died Monday.

Officials have not released a cause of death for Brookelynne Shannon. Her family says around Christmas time she became sick with the flu.

Her family says she visited the ER three times in Owensboro before heading to Norton’s Hospital in Lousiville. The school says it has dispatched a crisis team and counselors to help the family at this difficult time.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses.

