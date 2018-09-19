Godfather’s Pizza Expands Partnership with Hucks

Godfather’s Pizza has announced its expansion of express pizza to 17 additional Hucks Convenience Stores in five states.

The two companies partnered more than 25 years ago, with a total of 66 of the more than 120 Hucks locations serve Godfather’s Pizza.

“Hucks Convenience Stores have been a great partner,” said Dave Gartlan, Godfather’s Pizza vice president of franchise development. “They believe in staying ahead of the times and offering their customers what they want. The Godfather’s Pizza mission has never changed, and neither has Hucks: the customer is the most important person in all our stores.”

30 Hucks locations have drive-thru windows and seven of the new locations will incorporate the new BigShot pizza. The new incorporation is an authentic pizza that is easy to execute and has quality ingredients.

More information on Godfather’s products can be found by clicking here.

