Home Indiana God Is Good Helps Students As Part Of Its Warehouse Program August 30th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana, Newburgh

The God is Good Foundation in Newburgh is on a mission to help area school kids in need. This is not just a back to school push or simply a holiday drive, students are served all year long.

This is the second year the Warehouse Program has helped students at Warrick County Schools. The organization serves to help those in need of school supplies, apparel, hygiene items, and school supplies – free of charge.

In the first year of the Warehouse program, God is Good served 83 students. But the organization hopes to serve more this year.

For more information, call Barbara Bias at God is Good Foundation at 425 West Jennings Street in Newburgh, or call 812-853-6500.





Comments

comments