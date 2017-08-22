Home Indiana God Is Good Helping Students In Warrick County All Year Round August 22nd, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

The Warehouse Program at Good is Good is helping keep kids in Warrick County confident all year round. The program serves economically disadvantage students in the school district, by providing them with an outfit from head to toe.

Each student also receives school supplies and hygiene products.

Last year, the program served 82 students, but Manager Barbara Bias said if they had support, almost 3,000 students in need could benefit.

Barbara Bias, the Manager at God is Good, said, “We need the community to step up, engage with us, and let each student that we serve have the understanding that not only does their school care about them, not only does warehouse care about them, not only does God is Good care about them, but their entire community cares about them.”

God is Good accepts gently used and new clothes for the program, but people can also choose to sponsor a student as well. This business is located at 425 West Jennings Street in Newburgh.

If you want to make a donation or get more information, visit God is Good Foundation.

